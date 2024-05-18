Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop
Garden Photography Basics with Murphy’s Camera – In-Person Workshop
$30- $40 per person.
By popular demand, our friends at Murphy’s Camera are back for another workshop focused on Garden Photography Basics. Ayrica Bishop, Murphy’s Camera Education Coordinator, will guide participants on taking photographs of Yew Dell’s gorgeous spring blooms. We’ll start with an overview of camera basics such as framing and lighting, then take a walking tour of the gardens with docents spotlighting Yew Dell’s history and highlighting some favorite garden spots. You’ll see the gardens in a whole new way while capturing amazing images!
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/