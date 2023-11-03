Garden Volunteer Blitz - Liberty Hall Historic Site

Help Frankfort's largest public garden prepare for winter!

We know how much our garden means to the Frankfort community, and we are so proud to have incredible volunteers to help us maintain it. But with 5 acres, we still need your help!

Your volunteer time helps us prepare and protect the garden before winter arrives. We can provide the necessary supplies, but we encourage volunteers to bring their own since ours are limited.

All volunteers will receive a Liberty Hall swag bag, and we'll end the month with a Volunteer Appreciation Party. Set for Friday November 3rd, this event will be a Daffodil bulb planting party and an afternoon tea here on site.

We can't wait to see you!

