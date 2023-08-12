Gateway Children's Services Cornhole Tournament & Silent Auction

× Expand Image submitted by Gateway Children's Services Gateway Children's Services Cornhole Tournament Flyer

Gateway Children's Services 16th Annual Cornhole Tournament & Silent Auction

Join Gateway Children's Services on Saturday, August 12, 2023 for the 16th Annual Cornhole Tournament during the Small Town America Festival in downtown Mount Sterling.

Check in begins at 11:00am and ends at noon in the Upper Parking Lot behind Whitaker Bank. Access is available from Bank Street or South Maysville Street.

The cost is $25 per team and it is non-refundable. 64 maximum teams, double elimination tournament, Standard ACO Rules. Bring Your Own Partner and Bags. Updates during the event can be found on the Scoreholio app.

Great payouts and trophies awarded to the Top 3 teams!

1st Place Team $350

2nd Place Team $150

3rd Place Team $75

Free t-shirts to all participants.

For more information, please visit gatewaychildrensservices.org/cornhole