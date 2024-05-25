Gazebo Music Festival - Louisville

GAZEBO Festival | May 25 & 26

Jack Harlow announces GAZEBO Festival, a music festival he will co-headline with multiple GRAMMY Award winner, SZA, on May 25 & 26 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The line-up also includes James Blake (DJ Set), Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples and more. The two-day event will feature 26 acts on two stages and highlight some of Louisville’s local food and culture. The Waterfront Park location uniquely marries the energy of downtown Louisville with more than 85 acres of green space on the Ohio River.

For more information, please visit gazebofest.com