Geeks Who Drink Gather your friends and come play the nation's best pub quiz!

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night at Recbar

Modeled after pub quizzes in Ireland and the U.K., Geeks Who Drink is an authentic homegrown trivia quiz. It’s a great way to drink with friends, without burning brain cells. And it’s where useless knowledge means everything. Our quizzes cover everything from Hungary to The Hunger Games, from science to sports, from the Billboard Hot 100 to Better Call Saul. Each quiz consists of seven rounds of eight questions each, in a variety of formats, including audio and visual rounds. Teams can be up to six players, so bring your smartest friends (or some likable dummies)—or come solo. We can always help you join a team! No reservations needed, just show up! Winning teams get bar cash and other prizes, depending on the venue. Bonus questions sprinkled throughout the quiz will net you additional goodies. But mostly it’s about establishing your dominance—or at least pleasantly surprising yourself. You’re into that, right?

For more information, please visit cli.re/50129-geeks-who-drink-trivia-night-at-recbar