Candace Barbee: The Grove Georgia Thunderbolts The Damn Shames - 1 The Georgia Thunderbolts with The Damn Shames at The Grove

The Georgia Thunderbolts at The Grove

We're starting June off with a bang with The Georgia Thunderbolts featuring The Damn Shames LIVE at The Grove in Glasgow on Saturday, June 1st!

Bring a chair, reserve a table or rock out from The Treehouse, our 2,000+ sq ft viewing deck!

Whether it be on the banks of the Mississippi River or deep in the heart of the English countryside, rock ‘n’ roll lives, breathes, and burns on the outskirts. Hailing from Rome, GA at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts rise up with a scorching signature style steeped in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock.

All ages welcome, kids 12 and under are FREE!

For more information, please call 270.629.4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com/