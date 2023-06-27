Let's Get Craftin' –- Book Hydrangeas at Oldham County Public Library

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Let's Get Craftin' –- Book Hydrangeas

FREE

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch to learn how to create beautiful decorative hydrangeas out of old recycled book pages. For Adults.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/