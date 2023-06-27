Let's Get Craftin' –- Book Hydrangeas at Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch 12505 Harmony Landing Rd , Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Oldham County Public Library
Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch to learn how to create beautiful decorative hydrangeas out of old recycled book pages. For Adults.
For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
