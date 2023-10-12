Let's Get Craftin' at Maples Park - Halloween Gnomes
to
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
×
Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch
Let's Get Craftin' - Halloween Gnomes
Let's Get Craftin' - Halloween Gnomes
FREE/For adults.
Join Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff in creating DIY Halloween Gnomes. Enjoy the fun in making a small cute gnome to sit around your home in the spirit of Halloween.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Crafts, Parents