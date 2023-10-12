Let's Get Craftin' at Maples Park - Halloween Gnomes

× Expand Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch Let's Get Craftin' - Halloween Gnomes

Let's Get Craftin' - Halloween Gnomes

FREE/For adults.

Join Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff in creating DIY Halloween Gnomes. Enjoy the fun in making a small cute gnome to sit around your home in the spirit of Halloween.

