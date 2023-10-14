Let’s Get Growing: Fall Vegetable Garden Planning Guide – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Let’s Get Growing: Fall Vegetable Garden Planning Guide – In-Person Workshop

$40 - $50 per person.

Join Emma Stidham, mom, wife, and horticulturist with more than 15 years of experience in vegetable gardening, public gardens, and retail sales, as the Vegetable Garden Planning series comes to a close. For Fall, garden clean-up and preparation for next season will be covered, a well as cover/winter crops, and an overall garden recap. Although this is part of a series, it is also a stand-alone workshop. You do not need information from the previous sessions to get great ideas from this one. If you attended all four sessions, you’ll be rewarded with a plant from the gardens after this workshop.

502.241.4788
