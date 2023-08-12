Let’s Get Growing: Session 3 of 4 – Summer – Vegetable Garden Planning Guide – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Let’s Get Growing: Session 3 of 4 – Summer – Vegetable Garden Planning Guide – In-Person Workshop

$40 - $50 per person.

Join Emma Stidham, mom, wife, and horticulturist with more than 15 years of experience in vegetable gardening, public gardens, and retail sales, as the Vegetable Garden Planning series continues at Yew Dell. Emma will highlight succession plantings, trellising ideas, harvesting and processing the yields, and additional pests in the garden.

The Finally for Fall workshop will wrap-up with garden clean-up and preparation for next season, cover/winter crops, and an overall garden recap on October 14.

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
502.241.4788
