For The Girl Conference - CityPlace Expo Center

For The Girl Conference

$25 per person.

Life is crazy hard; community shouldn’t be. Bring your friends, family, neighbors, or the stranger you met on the street to the For the Girl Conference. Join us for an evening of music, laughter, worship, and growing closer to Jesus as we take time to draw a little closer to the author and perfector of our Faith. Begins at 6 pm/Doors open at 5 pm. Event includes: Worship from recording artist Cami Shrock, Speaking from Podcast host Megan Feveryear, Special Music from American Idol Alum Ashton Brooke Gill, Community Building, Q+A Panel, and more.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/