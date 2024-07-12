Godspell - Shelby County Community Theatre

× Expand Shelby County Theatre

Godspell, by John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz and directed by Elizabeth Huling

Performance dates: July 12-14, 19-21, and 26-28, 2024

Experience the joyous retelling of the Gospel of Matthew in this vibrant and uplifting musical. With its timeless message of love, kindness, and redemption, Godspell is sure to leave audiences feeling inspired and uplifted.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/