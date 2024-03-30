× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Goin’ to Market: Win, Place, Artisan Show

Goin' to Market: Win, Place, Artisan Show - La Grange

FREE admission. Canned good donations for Highpoint Charity will enter you into door prize drawings.

Held in conjunction with Main Street Derby, a Derby-themed event on Main Street La Grange, Goin’ to Market: Win, Place, Artisan Show at CityPlace will showcase artisans, small businesses, boutiques, crafters and food trucks. Come shop, eat and explore all there is to do in Oldham County! Can good donations for Highpoint Charity will enter you into door prize drawings.

