Golden Hour of Daylilies Festival - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden

Our Daylilies will be putting on a show! We want to celebrate with you alongside the daylilies. The golden hour is a photographer's dream and this might be most fabulous time of the year to capture some amazing photos. Sunset is at 8:13pm CST. Enjoy the opportunity to be surrounded by nature's beauty while you make lasting memories. We plan to create an event that has something for everyone from ages zero to 90. Food Vendors and a cash bar.

For more information, please visit wkbg.org/