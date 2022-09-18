× Expand Planet of the Tapes Horror movies & more

Gore Club at Planet of the Tapes!

FOR 12 YEARS every Sunday night at 9pm the ghoulish and the grave turn up to enjoy the best and worst in horror/sci-fi/ fantasy cinema! 9pm-2am every Sunday night. We created Louisville Krampus, Gore Club Podcast and Louisville Gore Club Presents.

All events are 21+ unless otherwise noted.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,Unwind

For more information call 5022607541.