Goshen Community Ice Cream Social
Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch 12505 Harmony Landing Rd , Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Oldham County Public Library
FREE
Come meet your neighbors and fellow Goshen patrons! We'll have free Ice Cream (with a vegan option) plus a variety of toppings. We'll also have a bubble pool, croquet, a kids craft and something for the teens. We love our patrons and this is our way of saying thank you! Stop in and say hello, no registration required.
