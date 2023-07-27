Goshen Community Ice Cream Social

to

Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch 12505 Harmony Landing Rd , Goshen, Kentucky 40026

FREE

Come meet your neighbors and fellow Goshen patrons! We'll have free Ice Cream (with a vegan option) plus a variety of toppings. We'll also have a bubble pool, croquet, a kids craft and something for the teens. We love our patrons and this is our way of saying thank you! Stop in and say hello, no registration required.

502.228.1852
