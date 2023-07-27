× Expand Oldham County Public Library Goshen Community Ice Cream Social

Goshen Community Ice Cream Social

FREE

Come meet your neighbors and fellow Goshen patrons! We'll have free Ice Cream (with a vegan option) plus a variety of toppings. We'll also have a bubble pool, croquet, a kids craft and something for the teens. We love our patrons and this is our way of saying thank you! Stop in and say hello, no registration required.

