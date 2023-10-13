Gospel Music Extravaganza - Madisonville
Grapevine Baptist Church 85 Sandcut Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Gospel Music Extravaganza
The 2023 Gospel Music Extravaganza will take place on Friday, October 13 at 6:30 pm & Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm (CT)!
GREATER VISION- Friday, October 14 at 6:30 pm (CT)
JIM & MELISSA BRADY- Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm (CT)
FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE- Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm (CT)
With appearances from The Childress Family on both dates!
Location: Grapevine Baptist Church, 85 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY Exit 111 from I-69.
Love offering received-Doors open one hour before the concert.
For more information call 270.836.8882
Special hotel rates available: Mention "Childress Family" at Baymont Inn & Suites, off Exit 116 on Lantaff Blvd in Madisonville (270.821.2121) for a $70/plus tax rate.
Contact us for more information info@childressfamily.com