Gospel Music Extravaganza - Madisonville

Grapevine Baptist Church 85 Sandcut Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The 2023 Gospel Music Extravaganza will take place on Friday, October 13 at 6:30 pm & Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm (CT)! 

GREATER VISION- Friday, October 14 at 6:30 pm (CT)

JIM & MELISSA BRADY- Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm (CT)

FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE- Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm (CT)

With appearances from The Childress Family on both dates! 

Location: Grapevine Baptist Church, 85 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY Exit 111 from I-69.

Love offering received-Doors open one hour before the concert.

For more information call 270.836.8882

Special hotel rates available: Mention "Childress Family" at Baymont Inn & Suites, off Exit 116 on Lantaff Blvd in Madisonville (270.821.2121) for a $70/plus tax rate.

Contact us for more information info@childressfamily.com

270.836.8882
