Gospel Music Extravaganza - Madisonville

Get back to your Southern Gospel roots! Come to Madisonville, Kentucky, on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26 for the annual Gospel Music Extravaganza.

Join The Childress Family and other special guests for an uplifting weekend of praise and worship. Greater Vision is the featured artist on Friday. Triumphant Quartet, a Dove Award-winning, Grammy-nominated and Singing New Fan Award Group, Artist, Album, Song of the Year, will be the featured artist for Saturday.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Doors open 1 hour prior to concert times.

The concerts are held at Grapevine Baptist Church, 85 Sandcut Road (just off I-69 exit 111) in Madisonville. Admission is free. Love offerings are accepted.

Local hotels are offering special rates for the weekend, so plan to spend the weekend with us!

For more information about the concerts and hotel rates, please call 270.836.8882.