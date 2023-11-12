× Expand Graham Fielder Blues Traveler To Headline The SKYPAC

Grammy-Award Winning Blues Traveler To Headline The SKYPAC

Six-time Platinum-selling rockers Blues Traveler are hitting the road this Fall and will be headlining The SKYPAC on November 12. During the Fall 2023 Tour, fans will hear a smattering of smash singles spanning more than three decades, including such Billboard-topping hits as “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as new songs from their forthcoming new album Traveler’s Soul, which marks their 15th full-length release following 2021’s Traveler’s Blues drop.

Joining Blues Traveler as a special guest is Americana singer-songwriter and Producer Jono Manson.

For more information, visit skypac.com or https://bluestraveler.com

