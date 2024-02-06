The Record Company To Headline Headliners Music Hall

× Expand The Record Company The Record Company To Perform Headliners Music Hall

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Billboard-topping, rockers The Record Company will perform Headliners Music Hall on February 6. During the show, the trio will perform tracks from their new record like lead single, “Talk to Me,” which reached #4 at AAA radio, and fan favorites "Dance On Mondays" and "Highway Lady," as well as hits from their catalog including "Off the Ground" (#1 on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Songs Chart), “Rita Mae Young” (#12 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart), and “Baby, I’m Broken” (#6 on the Adult Alternative Songs chart).

Comprising Vocalist/Guitarist Chris Vos, Bassist Alex Stiff, and Drummer Marc Cazorla, TRC’s deep-rooted bond is evident in their music, akin to a supportive conversation among siblings. The 4th Album showcases this unparalleled bond further. "We know each other’s personalities on the instruments," explains Vos, emphasizing the trust that has been their secret weapon since their inception in 2011.

Since their breakthrough 2016 debut album Give It Back To You, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination, the band has consistently delivered chart-topping tracks and performances, including their incendiary performance at Bonnaroo which was hailed by Rolling Stone Country as “a wildly energetic show and one of the most communal experiences of the festival.” The show even garnered them a spot on Rolling Stone’s “5 Best Country and Americana Moments.” The group has since shared the stage with such notable artists as John Mayer, B.B. King, Social Distortion, Bob Seger, Blackberry Smoke and many more.

Today, more than a decade since the band formed, TRC continues to invite fans to be a part of their musical journey through their stripped back approach. "We want people to feel like they’re in the house [studio] with us, being part of this unpolished and homemade thing," said Stiff. Cazorla added, "We embrace that space as part of the raw element. That’s what we explored on this album, and it’s beautiful. We can’t wait to bring it on the road."

For more information, please visit headlinerslouisville.com/