Grand Rivers Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival

The Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on September 2-4, 2023. It will host more than 120 arts and crafts vendors who will be showcasing and selling unique hand-crafted items. The festival will also include live entertainment, barbeque, tacos, carnival-style foods, and more. Hours: Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 9am-5pm; Mon 9am-3pm

For more information, please visit grandrivers.org/arts/