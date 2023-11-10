Collage Dance Collective - Grand Theatre Frankfrort

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Collage Dance Collective

Friday, November 10, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT

Collage Dance Collective - After presenting twelve seasons of emotionally evocative performances to local and international audiences and cultivating a love of dance in thousands of students, Collage Dance remains at the national forefront of inspiring the growth and diversity of ballet.

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
