Collage Dance Collective - Grand Theatre Frankfrort
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
×
Collage Dance Collective
Friday, November 10, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT
Collage Dance Collective - After presenting twelve seasons of emotionally evocative performances to local and international audiences and cultivating a love of dance in thousands of students, Collage Dance remains at the national forefront of inspiring the growth and diversity of ballet.
For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/
Info
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music