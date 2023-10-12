Michael Cleveland - Grand Theatre Frankfrort

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Michael Cleveland

Thursday, October 12, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT

Michael Cleveland, a veteran fiddle virtuoso seizes his opportunity and swings for the rafters. Not beholden to one specific genre or pigeonholed label, Cleveland’s inclusive musical nature—placing value in the process over the output is something truly sublime: the sound of artists working together in the act of creation without regard for any preconceived notion of what “should” be is the sound of genuine musicianship.

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
