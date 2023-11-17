Tab Benoit - Grand Theatre Frankfrort

Tab Benoit

Friday, November 17, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT

Tab Benoit - One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent years, Tab Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn’t rely on any effects and his set up is simple. It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come from his fingers. Sponsored by Richard Rosen and Anna Marie Pavlick.

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/