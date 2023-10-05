Rising Appalachia - Grand Theatre Frankfrort

Rising Appalachia

Thursday, October 5, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT

Rising Appalachia have merged multiple global music influences with their own southern roots. Remarkably the band has built its legion of listeners independently—a self-made success story that has led to major festival appearances and sold-out shows at venues across the country.

Founded by sisters Leah and Chloe Smith, the band established an international fan base due to relentless touring, tireless activism, and no small degree of stubborn independence.

