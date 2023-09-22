"Always Olivia" - Grand Theatre Frankfrort

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

"Always Olivia"

Friday, September 22, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT

“Always Olivia” is a tribute to one of the most celebrated and beloved pop culture icons of all time, the late Olivia Newton-John. In a career spanning more than five decades, Olivia Newton-John sold over 100 million records worldwide. “Always Olivia” authentically captures the essence and sounds of Olivia’s timeless music. The show stars Annie Aiello, a celebrated singer who has been captivated by and studied Olivia Newton-John ever since Annie was 7 years of age. 

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/

