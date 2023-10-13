Gravestone Manor - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Gravestone Manor

Gravestone Manor

Performed by Bluegrass Players (Intergenerational)

Get ready for a family-friendly extravaganza like no other with "Gravestone Manor," presented by the Bluegrass Players Community Theater! Perfect for all ages, this uproarious comedy is a delightful concoction of chuckles, chills, and thrills that will leave every member of the family captivated. Imagine a whimsical mansion where Griffin, your ghostly host, guides you through a laugh-out-loud series of supernatural escapades—ranging from monsters engaging in uproarious game shows to werewolves having a hilariously well-mannered date night. You'll oscillate between howling with laughter and shrieking with delight as you encounter runaway robots, brainless zombies, "velcoming" vampires, and the audaciously amusing Sheila and Evelyn, who elevate corporate HR to a comically haunted realm. From the first mysterious creak of the floor to the final, rib-tickling bow, "Gravestone Manor" is more than a play; it's a comedy experience suitable for the whole family, one that will leave you clamoring for more. So mark your calendars for performances on October 13-15 and prepare to be spellbound by a night of ghoulish giggles and comedic haunts you'll cherish long after the curtain closes!

Performances:

Friday, Oct 13 - 7:00 pm

Pay What You Can Tickets are available online 2 hours before showtime.

Saturday, Oct 14 - 7:00 pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool