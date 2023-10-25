Gray Lady Tours - Liberty Hall Frankfort

Gray Lady Tours

October 25th and 26th 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm each night $15 per person

Liberty Hall-oween is back! Are you brave enough to tour the home of the famous Gray Lady?

Liberty Hall has been home to "Our Beloved Ghost" for over 200 years, and we're offering this specialty tour for two nights only. Guests will learn about how her legend came to be and the true story of the woman who became Frankfort's most famous ghost.

Registration and advance payment is required - limited spots available!

All Ages Welcome Book Tickets Here!