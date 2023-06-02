Grease Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

Get your Pink Ladies & Grease Guys together for The Interactive Film Experience of Grease!

💓 The RPC Shadow Cast Crew is back to perform Grease in front of the screen on the Truist Plaza!

💓 Wanna join in on the fun? We'll be teaching the iconic dance scenes before the movie starts, so you can jump in with the crew!

💓 Also, who doesn't love a costume contest? Prizes for the BEST Grease Costumes!

RiverParkCenter... Family Friendly from 6pm-11pm

The GhostLight Lounge & Atmos Courtyard.... 21+ ONLY

For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/