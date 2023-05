Grease Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

Get your Pink Ladies & Grease Guys together for The Interactive Film Experience of Grease!

πŸ’“ The RPC Shadow Cast Crew is back to perform Grease in front of the screen on the Truist Plaza!

πŸ’“ Wanna join in on the fun? We'll be teaching the iconic dance scenes before the movie starts, so you can jump in with the crew!

πŸ’“ Also, who doesn't love a costume contest? Prizes for the BEST Grease Costumes!

RiverParkCenter... Family Friendly from 6pm-11pm

The GhostLight Lounge & Atmos Courtyard.... 21+ ONLY

For more information, please visitΒ riverparkcenter.org/