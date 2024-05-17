Grease - Woodford Theatre

× Expand Woodford Theatre Grease Graphic (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1 Grease will run three weekends - Friday, May 10th thru Sunday, May 26th.

Grease

Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.

Dates + Times:

Friday, May 10 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 11 - 7:30pm

Sunday, May 12 - 2pm

Friday, May 17 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 18 - 7:30pm

Sunday, May 19 - 2pm

Friday, May 24 - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 25 - 7:30pm

Sunday, May 26 - 2pm

For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production/grease/