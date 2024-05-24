Grease - Woodford Theatre
Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Woodford Theatre
Grease will run three weekends - Friday, May 10th thru Sunday, May 26th.
Grease
Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.
Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.
Dates + Times:
Friday, May 10 - 7:30pm
Saturday, May 11 - 7:30pm
Sunday, May 12 - 2pm
Friday, May 17 - 7:30pm
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30pm
Sunday, May 19 - 2pm
Friday, May 24 - 7:30pm
Saturday, May 25 - 7:30pm
Sunday, May 26 - 2pm
For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production/grease/