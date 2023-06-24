Green County Historic Home Tour
Greensburg 110 W Court Street , Greensburg, Kentucky 42743
The Green County Arts Council will host a historic home tour featuring beautifully preserved homes in the community. Please join the Council in promoting Green County’s southern charm and hospitality. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour at the L&N Depot 107 South Depot Street in Greensburg.
For more information, please visit gburgkyarts.org
