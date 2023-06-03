× Expand Jenny Duggan (artwork), Sean Petzinger (photo) Greenfest Sustainable Living Festival presented by Bluegrass Greensource

Greenfest Sustainable Living Festival

Join us for a day of workshops to learn from experts in sustainability and green living. You can also enjoy access to eco-friendly vendors and information booths, local food vendors, property tours to learn about the sustainable features of The Living Arts and Science Center, and more.

This year's event is sponsored by: The Living Arts & Science Center, PNC, LG&E/KU, WUKY, and Republic Bank. Thank you so much for your support!

For more information call 8592661572 or visit bggreensource.org/greenfest/