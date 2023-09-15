× Expand Photo by Crystal Cecil Kids can milk various beverages from Annie, the life-size Holstein, at Greensburg, Ky Rotary Club Cow Days, September 16-17, 2022 on the Greensburg square

Greensburg Rotary Club Cow Days

Kids milk Annie the life-size Holstein, numerous inflatables for the kids, car show, tractor show, ham breakfast Saturday, 5krun, FFA games...hay bale toss, Dairyman's Derby, cow calling contest, pageants, parade, country and gospel concerts, $500 giveaway, Cow Days Art Contest for cows drawn by Green County students in grades K thru 3rd grade. The cow art is judged for cash awards and displayed in the windows of local businesses.

For more information, please call 270.405.4668 or visit cowdays.org