Groovin’ For Griff Silent Disco - La Grange

Groovin' For Griff Silent Disco

Tickets available at Eventbrite: $15 each/$25 for two.

Come have a blast and boogie the night away while helping raise funds for a great cause, sponsored by The Be Like Griff Foundation, which was created in memory of Daniel Lee Griffith (Griff). Daniel was a military veteran who served three combat tours in Afghanistan. An Oldham County native, he returned to Oldham County post-military service to focus on helping Veterans and their families. If you have never tried a silent disco you are in for some fun! Each participant gets their own set of headphones and can choose from one of 3 channels of music. Everyone in the room is dancing, except you can’t hear any music when your headphones are off. There will also be appetizers, photo opportunities, a Costume Contest and more!

