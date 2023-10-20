× Expand BE OUR GUEST NYC Be Our Guest is the club night for 90/00s Disney fans. Party to music from Disney movies + Disney channel. Themed cocktails & costumes encouraged!

Be Our Guest: 90s/00s Disney Throwback Night

Experience nostalgic Disney magic at "Be Our Guest": A touring DJ dance party for adults featuring 90s/2000s classics like Lion King and Hannah Montana. This nationwide tour features DJs spinning the hits you grew up with from Disney soundtracks and Disney channel original movies. Guests can expect themed cocktails, audiences members in costume, and even a chance to come on stage to lipsync your favorite song. Relive your childhood memories and dance the night away with throwback hits from the Disney Channel era. Don't miss this unique party for Disney-loving adults who grew up with the iconic soundtracks.

For more information, please visit cli.re/51328-be-our-guest-90s00s-disney-throwback-night