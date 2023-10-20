Be Our Guest: 90s/00s Disney Throwback Night

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Experience nostalgic Disney magic at "Be Our Guest": A touring DJ dance party for adults featuring 90s/2000s classics like Lion King and Hannah Montana. This nationwide tour features DJs spinning the hits you grew up with from Disney soundtracks and Disney channel original movies. Guests can expect themed cocktails, audiences members in costume, and even a chance to come on stage to lipsync your favorite song. Relive your childhood memories and dance the night away with throwback hits from the Disney Channel era. Don't miss this unique party for Disney-loving adults who grew up with the iconic soundtracks.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
