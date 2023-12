Guided Hike: Great Backyard Bird Count - Mahr Park Arboretum

Ă— Expand Guided Hike: Great Backyard Bird Count Guided Hike: Great Backyard Bird Count

Participate in the 2024 Great Backyard Bird Count by joining UK Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent Erika Wood as she leads a hike throughout the arboretum in search of bird species to identify.

When? Saturday, February 17, 2024, 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Where? Mahr Park Arboretum, Welcome Center

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/guided-hike-great-backyard-bird-count/