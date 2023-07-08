Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join us for a hike around the arboretum as we learn about the importance of pollinators and their habitats!
Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
For more information, please call 270.584.9017
