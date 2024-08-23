The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals

Experience the Hilarious Sensation of "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals" with The Bluegrass Players!

Join The Bluegrass Players for a side-splitting adventure with "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals," the sensational comedy musical by StarKid Productions. From August 16 to 24 at The Spotlight Playhouse, get ready for a hilarious ride through the absurd and uproarious world of Paul, an ordinary guy in a small town where everyone suddenly breaks into song and dance. Directed by Jace Kueken, this show promises catchy tunes, zany characters, and non-stop laughter as it brilliantly parodies Broadway conventions with sharp wit and infectious energy.

Whether you're a die-hard musical theater fan or just in need of a good laugh, "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals" is a must-see. With a talented cast and crew dedicated to delivering pure entertainment, this production guarantees an unforgettable evening.

Please note that the show contains mature content and is recommended for audiences aged 14 and up. Secure your tickets now for a night that will leave you singing and laughing all the way home!

For more information call 859-661-0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Comedy, Dance, Theater & Dance
859-661-0600
