Guys and Dolls at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

GUYS AND DOLLS is musical theatre at its show-stopping best! Hailed by many as the perfect musical comedy, this colorful classic follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers and showgirls in a wild game of chance and love. Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, GUYS AND DOLLS features some of the most memorable showtunes of all time, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and the irrepressible anthem “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

JULY 29 – AUGUST 18, 2023TICKETS & TIMES

A Musical Fable of Broadway

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon

For more information, please visit thecarnegie.com/

