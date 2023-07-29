Guys and Dolls at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

GUYS AND DOLLS is musical theatre at its show-stopping best! Hailed by many as the perfect musical comedy, this colorful classic follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers and showgirls in a wild game of chance and love. Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, GUYS AND DOLLS features some of the most memorable showtunes of all time, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and the irrepressible anthem “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

JULY 29 – AUGUST 18, 2023TICKETS & TIMES

A Musical Fable of Broadway

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon

For more information, please visit thecarnegie.com/