Guys and Dolls at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
GUYS AND DOLLS is musical theatre at its show-stopping best! Hailed by many as the perfect musical comedy, this colorful classic follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers and showgirls in a wild game of chance and love. Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, GUYS AND DOLLS features some of the most memorable showtunes of all time, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and the irrepressible anthem “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
JULY 29 – AUGUST 18, 2023TICKETS & TIMES
A Musical Fable of Broadway
Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser
Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows
Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon
