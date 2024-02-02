HELLO, DOLLY! at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

February 2 – 18, 2024

Book by Michael Stewart Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder

Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion

Produced for the Broadway Stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.

HELLO, DOLLY! is a blockbuster Broadway hit bursting with romance, humor, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. Boisterous and charming from start to finish, the musical follows the exploits of meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi over the course of one unforgettable day. Audiences will delight in one crowd-pleasing musical number after another including “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and the effervescent title song.

RUNNING TIME: Approx. 2 hrs 30 min including a 15 minute intermission

For more information, please visit thecarnegie.com/