LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

By Lanie Robertson

Musical Arrangements by Danny Holgate

LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL is a riveting portrait of Billie Holiday and the songs that made her famous. In a captivating evening of story and song, audiences will be transported to the gritty Philadelphia bar where the legendary jazz singer gave one of her final public performances in 1959. The hard-hitting musical chronicles the singer’s life story – both humorous and heart-wrenching – and celebrates the music she gave the world including “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Strange Fruit,” “God Bless the Child,” and “Ain’t Nobody’s Business if I Do.”

RUNNING TIME: Approx. 1 hr 30 min with no intermission

CONTENT ADVISORY: LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL is a historical drama. This production contains coarse language, mature themes, drug use, references to sexual violence and references to racism and racial violence including the use of racial slurs.

