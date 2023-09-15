Guys and Dolls Jr. at Playhouse in the Park Murray

Sept 15–24

The Penguin Project – Guys and Dolls Jr.

Playhouse in the Park, Murray

270.759.1752 • playhousemurray.org

Guys and Dolls has been called the perfect musical comedy. Playhouse in the Park will present this modified musical with its Penguin Project participants. The Penguin Project brings together actors with disabilities with peer-mentors to produce highly entertaining productions.

