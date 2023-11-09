Gypsymoon Marketplace

GypsyMoon Marketplace is a barnsale hosted in November and April of every year. The vendors and artisans are hand selected and screened to ensure that each vendor is top notch. Once they are selected, they spend weeks pickin’, preppin’ and preparin’ for the upcoming marketplace. One thing that makes Gypsymoon different from the rest is the vendors don’t just set up a booth; they design, decorate and stage their spaces with eye catching displays hoping to draw you in to shop at their creative storefront. ⁠⁠Attendees will enjoy creative artisans, yummy grub and⁠⁠ soulful music. Tickets go on sale September 17.

For more information visit gypsymoonmarketplace.com