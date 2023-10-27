× Expand Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville (Fri & Sat) - 6th Annual The 6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl! - Lets Get Spooky!

Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville (Fri & Sat) - 6th Annual

Your Ticket Is Valid Friday, Saturday, Or Both Days...Pay Only Once!

🎃 Get Your Tickets Now‼️

What You Get:

🏆 $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest Entry*

🤩 2 Days Full Of Bar Crawl Adventures (Friday AND Saturday)

🍻 2-3 Drink Or Shot Included With Ticket!

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Cup And Bottle Opener Lanyard! (First 400 Check Ins)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials

😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!

👍 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)

📸 Professional Photographers (Saturday Only)!

🔥 Awesome After Party!

🎟️ Custom Halloween Badge With Vouchers

🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️

Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!

FRIDAY

GREEN VOUCHER = TBA

YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA

RED VOUCHER = TBA

SATURDAY

GREEN VOUCHER = TBA

YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA

RED VOUCHER = TBA

🎃 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎃

FRIDAY

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

SATURDAY

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

🎃 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎃

SPECIALS WILL BE UPDATED TWO WEEKS BEFORE THE CRAWL!

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

BIG BAR

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB

SATURDAY ONLY

🎃 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎃

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️

Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the event.

㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

👌 In the event of cancellation, for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank. Guaranteed.