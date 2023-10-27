Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville
to
Baxter's 942 Bar & Grill 942 Baxter Avenue, Kentucky 40204
Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville (Fri & Sat) - 6th Annual
The 6th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl! - Lets Get Spooky!
Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville (Fri & Sat) - 6th Annual
Your Ticket Is Valid Friday, Saturday, Or Both Days...Pay Only Once!
🎃 Get Your Tickets Now‼️
Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates
facebook.com/events/680548366941033/
_______________________________________
What You Get:
🏆 $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest Entry*
🤩 2 Days Full Of Bar Crawl Adventures (Friday AND Saturday)
🍻 2-3 Drink Or Shot Included With Ticket!
🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Cup And Bottle Opener Lanyard! (First 400 Check Ins)
🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials
😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!
👍 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)
📸 Professional Photographers (Saturday Only)!
🔥 Awesome After Party!
🎟️ Custom Halloween Badge With Vouchers
_______________________________________
🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️
Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!
FRIDAY
GREEN VOUCHER = TBA
YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA
RED VOUCHER = TBA
SATURDAY
GREEN VOUCHER = TBA
YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA
RED VOUCHER = TBA
_______________________________________
🎃 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎃
FRIDAY
BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL
SATURDAY
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
🎃 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎃
SPECIALS WILL BE UPDATED TWO WEEKS BEFORE THE CRAWL!
BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
BIG BAR
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB
SATURDAY ONLY
🎃 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎃
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL
_______________________________________
🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️
Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the event.
Message us for details: https://www.messenger.com/t/CrawlWithUs
_______________________________________
㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑
Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.
_______________________________________
🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫
We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!
_______________________________________
✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️
_______________________________________
100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:
👌 In the event of cancellation, for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank. Guaranteed.