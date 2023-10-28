Halloween MAINia - La Grange

La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Halloween MAINia

FREE

An old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience along Main Street. Get into costume and head to La Grange’s historical Main Street district with a smile and a bag open for all the goodies the merchants will be handing out. Be sure to take time to shop, eat, and enjoy the museums and art galleries along the way.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.269.0126
