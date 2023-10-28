Halloween MAINia - La Grange

× Expand Main Street La Grange Program Halloween MAINia

Halloween MAINia

FREE

An old-fashioned trick-or-treating experience along Main Street. Get into costume and head to La Grange’s historical Main Street district with a smile and a bag open for all the goodies the merchants will be handing out. Be sure to take time to shop, eat, and enjoy the museums and art galleries along the way.

