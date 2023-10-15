× Expand The Maples Park Halloweenie Walk at the Maples Park

Halloweenie Walk at the Maples Park

FREE

Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood with your pooch for the 3rd annual HALLOWEENIE WALK on Sunday, October 15th. Fun, free family activities include: adoptable dog & puppy Meet and Greet, walk through the park with treat stations, Adopt Me! Alumni station and merchandise. Dress up encouraged.

