Halloweenie Walk at the Maples Park
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
FREE
Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood with your pooch for the 3rd annual HALLOWEENIE WALK on Sunday, October 15th. Fun, free family activities include: adoptable dog & puppy Meet and Greet, walk through the park with treat stations, Adopt Me! Alumni station and merchandise. Dress up encouraged.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor