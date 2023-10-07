Hammer-In at Kentucky Museum
to
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Kentucky Forge Council / Kentucky Museum
Hammer-In, October 7, 2023 from 10am to 3pm
Hammer-In
Free and Family-Friendly
Saturday, October 7, 2023
10 AM to 3 PM
Free parking available off of Kentucky Street in WKU parking lots. Follow the Hammer In Parking Signs. For GPS directions, use our street address: 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Join us at the Kentucky Museum for a free community event celebrating the metal workers' trade, sanctioned by the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths, including:
Forge demonstrations.
Tinsmithing demonstrations.
Aluminum Pour demonstration and make-your-own pour.
Basic Forge Skills Demonstrations.
Opportunity to learn about joining metal working associations and getting started in the trade.
Learn about the Kentucky Forge Council and become a member.
Kentucky Folklife Program Narrative Stage, including our Keynote Speaker
Big T's BBQ food truck on site.
For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/hammer_in.php