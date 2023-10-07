Hammer-In at Kentucky Museum

× Expand Kentucky Forge Council / Kentucky Museum Hammer-In, October 7, 2023 from 10am to 3pm

Hammer-In

Free and Family-Friendly

Saturday, October 7, 2023

10 AM to 3 PM

Free parking available off of Kentucky Street in WKU parking lots. Follow the Hammer In Parking Signs. For GPS directions, use our street address: 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Join us at the Kentucky Museum for a free community event celebrating the metal workers' trade, sanctioned by the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths, including:

Forge demonstrations.

Tinsmithing demonstrations.

Aluminum Pour demonstration and make-your-own pour.

Basic Forge Skills Demonstrations.

Opportunity to learn about joining metal working associations and getting started in the trade.

Learn about the Kentucky Forge Council and become a member.

Kentucky Folklife Program Narrative Stage, including our Keynote Speaker

Big T's BBQ food truck on site.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/hammer_in.php