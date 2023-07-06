Handmade Creations 4th of July - Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Oldham County Public Library
Handmade Creations 4th of July
Join Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch staff as they create rustic candle holders out of tin cans. Great way to recycle.
Crafts, Education & Learning, Workshops