Handmade Creations 4th of July - Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations 4th of July

FREE

Join Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch staff as they create rustic candle holders out of tin cans. Great way to recycle.

Crafts, Education & Learning, Workshops
502.222.9713
