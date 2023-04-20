Handmade Creations: Birds of Yarn - Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Handmade Creations Birds of Yarn

No crochet or knitting needles required. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch to create beautiful birds using only yarn.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents
502.222.9713
